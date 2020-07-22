BJP govt failed to ensure law and order: Priyanka

Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Following the attack on and subsequent death of journalist Vikram Joshi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that like its predecessor, the BJP government too has failed to ensure law and order in the state. She said Jungle Raj prevails in the state.

"After raising his voice against the sexual harassment of her niece, journalist Vikram Joshi Ji was shot in front of his daughter. Today, he succumbed to his injuries. The Jungle Raj in UP has increased to a point where the common people fear the goons after making complaints against them. The BJP government, like its predecessors, has failed to ensure law and order in the state" she tweeted in Hindi.

Her statement came after journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20, died at a hospital on Wednesday.

Doctors monitoring Joshi had said that the veins in the head had got damaged due to the bullet injury.

Meanwhile, the station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police.

The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece.

Hours after the death of journalist Vikram Joshi, Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday stated that it has arrested nine people in the case, while one accused is absconding. (ANI)