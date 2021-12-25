BJP govt in Himachal Pradesh a complete failure during past four years, says Congress

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh next year, the state Congress unit slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government saying the government has been a complete failure for the past four years.

Addressing a press conference, Chief spokesperson of state Congress Committee Naresh Chauhan said, "The BJP government during the past four years has been a complete failure. The government has lost the faith of the people of the state."



He further alleged that the government completely failed to save the lives of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The hospitals were in a bad state and there was no transparency on the availability of medical equipment and other materials required during the peak of the pandemic," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Himachal Pradesh on December 27, sources said.

Speaking on this, Chauhan said, "We welcome the Prime Minister to Himachal Pradesh as everyone knows that the PM has been an admirer of the state and the cuisine here. But, we as opposition want to know what promises made by PM and double-engine government of BJP have been fulfilled in the state." (ANI)

