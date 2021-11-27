BJP Govt will even sell it later: Akhilesh Yadav over foundation stone laying of Jewar airport

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday mocked the foundation stone laying of Noida International Airport (Jewar airport) and said that the BJP government will even sell it later.

Addressing Samvidhan Bachao Maha Panchayat organised at Smriti Upwan, Yadav said, "There is an airport nearby, earlier it was a government airport, but now it is no more a government airport. I don't understand, all airports are at loss like Delhi, Mumbai airports. All the airlines are at loss. Air India is at loss. But the Bharatiya Janata Party are saying that the largest airport in Asia is being made, they are making this airport with our money, they will sell even this later. They are preparing for this."

The SP chief hit out at the government for implementing farm laws and said that more than 600 farmers died during the protest.



"This is not a minor election in 2022. We do not know when the message for the nation might come. Once the message came about the demonetisation. Then the message came that the three farm laws are being withdrawn. We must know who those people are and where are they taking the nation. More than 600 farmers have died during the protest. A number of political parties told the government that the laws are not being liked by the farmers, then why are you implementing them?" he said.

Talking about Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said that Ambedkar gave us the Constitution that is the soul of democracy.

"It is true that nobody knows the circumstances arising in the future. The kind of people who are in power, we do not know what kind of decision do they take at any time. There cannot be another person like Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He gave us the kind of Constitution that is leading our way. The Constitution is the soul of democracy," he said.

The SP leader said that the party would come back to power in the 2022 assembly election.

"The Samajwadi and Ambedkarwadi people tried once to bring together the ideologies. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia wanted to work with Babasaheb Ambedkar. That dream could not be fulfilled. Then we tried once, that dream could not be fulfilled too. But we have not left hope. We will fulfil that dream in 2022," he said. (ANI)

