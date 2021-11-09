BJP govt worked to protect women with Anti-Romeo squad in 2017, says UP CM

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India] November 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government worked on the protection of women with the Anti-Romeo' squad.

"Our government in 2017, primarily worked on the protection of women with our Anti-Romeo squad," said UP CM while addressing a rally at Badaun.

"We recruited 1.5 lakh, police officers, out of which 20 per cent are assigned the task of women safety," he said ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022.



The chief minister also said that the UP government has so far waived a loan amount worth Rs. 36,000 for 86 lakh farmers.

Speaking about the UP government's future plans, he said, "Centre provided free ration till Diwali. Now the state government will give free ration from Diwali till Holi, under which 35kg food grains, 1kg pulses, 1kg, cooking oil, 1kg sugar, & 1kg salt shall be given, depending on the number of family members."

"We closed illegal slaughterhouses to restrict cattle smuggling completely," he added.

The chief minister also mentioned the free tests, treatment, ration, and vaccines the UP government has provided during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"13.5 crore people have been vaccinated in UP and while we were fighting corona, the opposition was on Twitter. So during elections, they should be answered on Twitter only," the UP Chief Minister added. (ANI)

