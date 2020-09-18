BJP govt's exploitative Bills will turn farmers into labourers, make them mortgage farms: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the BJP government has brought exploitative Bills related to agriculture which will turn farmers into labourers on their own land.

He said that the exploitative Bills will make the farmers mortgage their farms to the rich.

"BJP government has brought an exploitative Bill which will make farmers mortgage their farms to the rich. It is a conspiracy to break boundaries of farms and also to end the markets that decide MSP. In the future, the true price of farmers produce will be taken away from them and they will be made labourers on their own land," Yadav said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana have been protesting against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

Notably, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. These Bills will now be tabled in the Upper House. (ANI)