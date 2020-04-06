BJP has become biggest, strongest pillar of Indian democracy: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): On the occasion of 40th foundation day of BJP, party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the organisation has emerged as the biggest and strongest pillar of democracy in the country.

"In just 40 years of its foundation, BJP has not only become the biggest and strongest pillar of Indian democracy but has also become the centre of people's trust. The credit for this goes crores of party workers and a strong leadership. Congratulations to all workers on BJP foundation day," he said in a tweet.

The senior BJP leader also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for strengthening the country and the party.



"Today, the BJP leadership is in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda who are strengthening the country and the party both. India is fighting the battle against coronavirus under the leadership of PM Modi. The country stands with PM Modi and is proud of him," wrote the Defence Minister. (ANI)

