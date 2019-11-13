BJP has created economic anarchy in Haryana, leading to closure of various industries: Selja

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress' Haryana unit president Kumari Selja on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government of creating economic anarchy in the state, leading to the closure of various industries.

In a statement, she criticised the BJP for shutting down industries and the loss of lakhs of jobs in the state. She said that now the employees in the state are so fearful that even those who have been working for decades are losing their jobs.

Selja said that under this directionless BJP government thousands of factories established during the Congress regime are shutting down and production has been cut due to dwindling consumption and falling demand.

Thousands of employees were sacked at Honda company's set up in Manesar in Haryana and a few days ago, many workers were fired from Nerolac Paints based in Rewari.

"As a part of their conspiracy, the government has locked thousands of factories in the name of causing pollution in the entire state due to which in just a fortnight, these industries have suffered majorly and have lost thousands of crores," she said.

Quoting the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) details shared in response to an RTI reply, Kumari Selja said: "Foreign capital investment of Rs 1086 crore was made from the year 2009 -2011 under the rule of the Congress government, which increased to the tune of Rs 2,495 crore during 2012 -2014."

"On the other hand, the BJP govt spent crores of rupees on an event like 'Happening Haryana' to promote foreign capital investment, but it failed to bring any major capital investment in the state. Capital investment of only Rs 133 crore has been made in Haryana from 2015 to 2018 after the BJP came to power in the state," she claimed. (ANI)

