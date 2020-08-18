BJP has failed to improve law and order in UP: Congress

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh ) [India], August 18 (ANI): Congress leader Deepak Singh said the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh with a promise to improve law and order in the state, however, the government failed to control the crime rate.

He added that the issue will be raised in the upcoming Assembly session in the state.

"The BJP had formed the government with a promise to improve law and order in Uttar Pradesh. However, there wasn't a single day when no crime has happened. We hear about crimes against women, loots, murders almost on a daily basis. There is no place in the state where their crime not occurring," Congress leader Deepak Singh said while speaking to ANI.

"Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi questioned law and order in the state. In the upcoming Assembly session starting from August 20, the Congress will question the government on this," he added.

Accusing the BJP of trying to hide its failures, he added, "The BJP had come to power with issues like development, removal of jungle raj, or improving the growth rate of the state. However, now trying to hide its failures."

Condemning the deaths of four security personnel in a terror attack in Baramulla yesterday, he said, "At the Centre, the BJP had come to power with big slogans for the army, security, self-respect. However, four of our jawans were been killed in Baramulla due to a terror attack. Many soldiers lost their lives at the border. But the government only giving promises. It garners votes in the name of army and self-respect. Every day our soldiers are dying. The incident in Baramulla is painful. The government must avenge their deaths." (ANI)

