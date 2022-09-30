BJP has kept Rs 500 cr for Operation Lotus in Himachal: Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Congress State General Secretary and legislator Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kept a fund of Rs 500 crore to bribe the Congress leaders ahead of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Late Virbhadra Singh said this while addressing media persons in Shimla on Thursday.

He said that the BJP has launched "Operation Lotus" to buy Congress leaders across the country and added that the Congress party is not afraid to fight them.

"If the organization of BJP is strong then why is BJP doing such dacoit activities in daylight? It seems that BJP knows the truth inside as they failed to do any development and could not fulfil its promises. The BJP has kept a 500 Crore Rupees fund for Himachal to buy leaders," Vikramaditya Singh said.

"It will not have any impact on the Congress party. We stand Rock Solid. We are going to fulfil whatever promises our senior leaders have made. To fulfil and implement our promises made to people, we have taken on board the financial experts including the experts from administration and financial commission," Singh further added

On being asked about the senior Congressman, Harsh Mahajan joining BJP, the Congress leader said it was his choice to do so.

"I don't know what changed his mind to shift the ideology at midnight. If he would have told us we shall have given him a farewell. During the Chief ministership of Virbhadra Singh Ji, he was one of his trusted persons. But as being claimed that he was the one who made Congress, it's not true. He has been in politics since 1962. But I wish him good luck and good health, I still have regard for him. I also received calls from top BJP leadership for alluring and warning but I don't want to make it public," said Singh.

The minister alleged that the BJP government is misusing public funds and nothing concrete is being done on the ground.



"The state government and the Chief Minister are trying to mislead the people of the state. Public funds are being misused by the BJP government. What is the point of inviting the Prime Minister just a few days before the implementation of the model code of conduct in the state?" Singh said.

"People of the state are more intelligent than us, they are observing each and every political development in the state. We shall not misunderstand them as fools. They ultimately are going to elect the government. People will vote on the basis of issues like inflation, unemployment and failure of government in the state," Singh further said.

The Congress leader also appealed to the party leaders to collectively fight for the cause of the state.

"I would ask my party colleagues to come together to fight against the anti-people government and fight on the basis of issues. Those who have enjoyed the organization and are leaving the party, it will not have an impact, ultimately the party cadre who have been working to strengthen the cadre with dedication in days to come they will play an important nobody is indispensable," Singh said

The Congress leader also claimed that the announcements being made by the BJP have no relevance.

"The assembly elections are very near; the code of conduct can be implemented anytime, so these activities will increase even more in the coming days. The people of the state will play a big role. A new government will be formed in the state. He said in the election year, the BJP government is making announcements which have no relevance," Vikramaditya Singh said.

The Congress leader further claimed that BJP is conducting election public meetings at the cost of public money.

Vikramaditya Singh said that "The Chief Minister is talking about Mandi International Airport, but not a single penny has come from the Centre for that. There was talk of investment of Rs 80,000 crores, but not even a single penny has been invested in the state. Election public meetings are being organized in the name of Amrit Mahotsav at the cost of common people's money," Singh said.

According to Vikramaditya, the Chief Minister has hurriedly inaugurated the hospital for political gains, while the staff arrangement is not there. (ANI)

