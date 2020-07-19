BJP has never demanded floor test: Gulab Chand Kataria on Rajasthan political crisis

Jaipur (Rajasthan), July 19 (ANI): The BJP on Sunday said that it never demanded a floor test in Rajasthan Assembly and that it was being unnecessarily dragged into the controversy.

"The BJP had never demanded the floor test, not even now. We are watching their fight. When the time is right and we have to do something, then only we will discuss and move in that direction. As of now, we are being unnecessarily dragged into this matter," said Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria.

Hitting back at the Congress on alleged phone tapping, he added, "The state government has right to tap phone but only after bringing it into the knowledge of and approval from the home department. No private person is authorised to do it. Some Lokesh Sharma, who is said to be OSD to the Chief Minister, had done it. He is not authorised, he violated the law."

The BJP on Saturday demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the phone tapping matter in connection with Rajasthan political crisis.

Earlier, two FIRs were registered by the Congress leader Mahesh Joshi pertaining to the audio clips on the alleged conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government. These complaints were filed after party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP at a press conference.

Recently, the political crisis in the state deepened further following the removal of Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee chief. His loyalists were also removed from the council of ministers. (ANI)

