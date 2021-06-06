BJP has no plans to replace BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM: CT Ravi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): Amid the in-party demands to replace Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary CT Ravi on Saturday said there is no plan to replace the former.

"BS Yediyurappa is our CM and he will remain as CM for the rest of his term, we have chosen BS Yediyurappa unanimously, there is no plan to change the CM in Karnataka. Changes of CM in Karnataka was just a rumour," said Ravi.

Earlier, Karnataka Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar made statements against the state leadership.



Other than that, several other senior BJP leaders, including MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad had also made statements demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa.

In March, Yatnal had said that if BJP has to be kept alive in Karnataka, there was need to replace the chief minister.

Today, after having a meeting with BJP leaders in Delhi, CT Ravi clarified once again that Yediyurappa will remain as chief minister and there is no plan of changing him. (ANI)

