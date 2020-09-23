BJP has shown the true place to people in party working for TMC: WB BJP chief

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): There were people who were working for the TMC while in the BJP, but the BJP has seen their true facet and shown them their actual place, said Dilip Ghosh, president, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party adding that nobody has left the BJP.

Ghosh made these remarks after the media asked him about news circulating that members of BJP, West Bengal are leaving the party and joining the Trinamool Congress.

He said, "Members who were made to join (TMC) by force are coming back to us. And there are people such as Panchayat member, Pradhan, Samiti member who have stayed with us despite all the hardship. They have taken some greedy people in confidence by luring them with money or house (property). This cannot be a problem for the BJP Bengal wing"



When asked about infighting in the party, Ghosh said, "There is no infighting within BJP. Although there were people who came to the party with the intention of grabbing things but they got to know that this is a transparent party. The party would not be of any use to such people."

"People have faith in the BJP," he added.

On Monday, three BJP party members from Paschim Medinipore joined the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

The party held a meeting ahead of the upcoming Bengal election. (ANI)

