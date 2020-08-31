BJP has turned Goa into a drug destination: Congress

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party has made Goa into a drug destination, alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar and demanded an investigation in the sudden death of former Goa Director-General of Police, Pranab Nanda.

"With Goa connection now emerging in most drug cases, an investigation needs to be done on the sudden death of former DGP Pranab Nanda last year and its likely connection to BJP-drug mafia nexus. We demand that detailed investigation should be done of the sudden death of former DGP of Goa who died of cardiac arrest in Delhi in November last year immediately after landing in Delhi. He was a very efficient officer and was probing in various drug-related cases. He was fit and had no reason to get a severe cardiac arrest unless he had come under heavy pressure," Chodnakar said in a statement.

He further alleged that the BJP government pressurised DGP Nanda to go slow on the investigation but he refused to do so.

"The BJP Government pressurised DGP Nanda to go slow on the investigation but he refused to do so and continued with inquiry in which one of the influential police officers was indicted and was above to be suspended," he added.

The Goa Congress further demanded a detailed investigation on the late actor's friend and producer of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic Sandeep Singh stating that his links with the top brass of BJP need to be thoroughly investigated. (ANI)

