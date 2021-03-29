BJP heading towards 'massive' win, CAA does not matter here, says party's Assam in-charge

By Kumar Gaurav

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 28 (ANI): Expressing confidence in winning the Assam elections after the first phase of the polls concluded on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam in-charge and party national Vice President Baijayant Panda has said that the party is heading towards "massive victory" in the state, adding that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) isn't an issue for the party.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader on Sunday said, "In the first phase itself, we have got an indication that we are moving towards a massive victory in Assam."

Responding to a question on the CAA being a big issue in the poll-bound state, he said, "It is not an issue for us. It does not matter here because it's for people who have come to Assam from outside. So all these confusions created by Congress and Rahul Gandhi has come to an end as people are clear that none of Bangladeshis is coming to India and none of the Muslims is going to lose citizenship."



He further stated that as per the feedback received by him from urban and rural areas, the party is going to display a better performance as compared to 2016 and asserted that the BJP will again form the government in Assam.

"As far as the AIUDF is concerned, they don't have any base. Our workers are on the ground and we have feedback that in Urban and rural areas BJP performance is going to be better than the last election of 2016 election and we will be making government again in Assam," said Panda.

He also added that the momentum of the first phase will continue and the BJP will sweep the polls.

BJP is going to hold a massive election campaign in the Assam for the remaining phases with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani and party national president J P Nadda scheduled to hold election rallies to campaign for the second phase of the Assembly polls from March 30 to April 4.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

