BJP helps defaulters who defraud banks for thousands of crores: TRS MLC Kavitha

Kamareddy, Telangana [India], February 24 (ANI): Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha alleged that the BJP is number one in helping the defaulters who defrauded banks for thousands of crores.



Kalvakuntla Kavitha while addressing a public gathering at Kamareddy said, "BJP is number one in few things- they are number one in lying, making false promises, making fake certificates, posting fake photos on social media, doing communal violence and it is a number one WhatsApp university."

"The government's properties are being sold by BJP. BJP doesn't tell why they are selling the properties because they know what they are doing is wrong. They make fake promises, try to do communal violence and come to power again," stated Kavitha. (ANI)

