BJP hits back at AAP after Delhi court rejects Manish Sisodia's bail

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): BJP on Sunday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal for seeking details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degrees, stating that the Delhi CM's real intention was to "divert the attention" from the corruption within the Aam Admi Party days after a court dismissed a bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Sisodia, the "number one" accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

"Kejriwal aur Manish Sisodia ki corruption ki degree khul kai samna agave hai (the corruption degree of Kejriwal and Manish came out in the open)," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

In a scathing attack, Poonawalla said, under the garb of seeking degree details of PM, Kejriwal is diverting the issue from corruption, in a veiled reference to two senior AAP leaders Satyender Jain and Manish Sisodia languishing in jail.



"This low degree of politics is an excuse to divert issues... The real intention is to hide the corruption of Manish and Kejriwal, Poonawalla alleged.

Gujarat High Court has set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal. During the high court hearings, the Gujarat University said that "in observance of the highest degree of fairness and transparency", it had uploaded the PM's degree on its website on 9 May 2016. It had asserted that despite this, the respondents were "arbitrarily seeking to litigate on the issue for extraneous and oblique motives".

Poonawala also took a 'kattar imaandaar' (staunch honest) jibe at Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Poonawala said that AAP leaders repeatedly claimed that investigative agencies could not find anything at Sisodia's residence during the searches but, according to Poonawalla, "Probe agencies found Rs 100 crore from his residence". (ANI)

