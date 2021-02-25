BJP hits out at Gehlot for separate agriculture budget, says they should first fulfill poll promises

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has reacted sharply to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's announcement that the state will present a separate agriculture budget from next year, saying that Congress leaders should first fulfill promises made by them during their election campaign.

The party General Secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh demanded that Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot should first address the farmers' loans that they had promised to waive off in the state.

"On every election stage, Rahul Gandhi and the Chief Minister count from one to ten and promise that within ten days of government formation they will waive loan of the farmers. Nothing of this sort has taken place, no loan has been waived and farmers are still waiting," Singh said.

Apart from this, Singh also said the condition of farmers in Rajasthan was very bad as they have been cheated.

"Farmers have also been cheated on electricity charge reduction. Instead of saying they will bring a separate budget, they should first act on promises they made during the state election campaign," he said.

Gehlot while presenting the Rajasthan Budget Session 2021-22, announced that a separate agriculture budget will be presented from next year. "Gandhiji had said that if India wants to peacefully progress, people with money should understand that the soul of India lies inside farmers". (ANI)