BJP hits out at Telangana government for spending less than proposed budget

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti government for allegedly spending less than the proposed budget.

While speaking to ANI, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao said that as per the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India's report, Telangana has failed in various aspects and is spending less than the proposed budget.

"During the last day of the assembly budget session of the Telangana assembly, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has given its report of the last year. The report says that the government of Telangana is underspending than the presented Budget. Nearly 20 per cent is not being used," he said.



"The CAG report states that the Telangana Government is underspending on education, culture, sports and tourism. The government is not able to protect the lands that are worth thousands of crores of rupees. The lands of the temples must be protected from the land grabbers," Rao added.

He further said that out of 26 projects the state government promised, nearly 20 projects have not yet been completed amounting to a loss of Rs 1,86,000 crores.

"Despite the centre giving complete support to the state for the development of various aspects, the State Government is still giving false information to the people about the BJP government that they are not providing support," the BJP MLC added.

He further added, "The state government would never release an Unemployment Allowance to the unemployed youth in the state. Now they are using COVID-19 as an excuse and saying that they don't have any money. But how are they spending so much money on waste projects? These are just delay-tactics of the TRS government." (ANI)

