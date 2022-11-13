BJP holds meet in Delhi to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a meeting chaired by General Secretary BL Santosh at the party's headquarters in Delhi to prepare for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to sources, during the meeting, the party reviewed the progress of all the ongoing programmes as well as the progress of the central government-run schemes across the nation.

The sources further said that the party also reviewed various initiatives that needed to be taken up ahead of the next general elections.



BJP is looking to put all its efforts into the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Apart from this, the year 2023 is also an election-filled year with Assembly polls likely in 9 states including Tripura, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh amongst others.

BJP-led NDA government has been in power in the centre since 2014 and is serving its second term with PM Narendra Modi. BJP had a full majority in 2019 too with the party winning over 300 seats in the 2019 polls. The party is confident that under the leadership of Modi, they can emerge victorious in the general elections of 2024.

A scattered opposition is still searching for a leader who can bind all of them together.

Earlier, leaders like Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi) president K Chandrashekhar Rao have attempted opposition unity but got no results. (ANI)

