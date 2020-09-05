BJP holds 'Save Democracy' demonstrations across West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 4 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party held "Save Democracy" (Gartabtra Bachao) demonstrations across West Bengal on Friday.



West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Mukul Roy participated in the demonstration held at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata.



"It is a shame we have to hold demonstrations to support our republican values. The democratic values of our country cannot be held hostage to political violence in this state," said Ghosh while talking to media.

He added that similar demonstrations were held hundreds of locations across the state.

"We want people of West Bengal to have the right to vote peacefully," added Ghosh. (ANI)

