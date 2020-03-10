BJP holds sit-in protest, asks Kerala govt to give 65 cents land back to Sri Vidhyadhiraja Trust

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held a sit-in protest in front of Theerthapada Mandapam here demanding that the 65 cents land that has been taken over by the revenue department should be handed back to Sri Vidhyadhiraja Trust, which had planned to come up with a memorial for the Hindu Saint Chattambi Swami.

BJP MLA O Rajagopal said that the Kerala government handed over the land for construction of a memorial but revenue department has annulled it by an unusual order.

This is gross injustice and BJP will carry out campaign for building memorial for the Hindu Saint who was in the forefront of Kerala's reformation movement, Rajagopal said. (ANI)

