BJP ignores Muslims but using them to topple Govt: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not giving tickets to Muslims during elections and accused BJP of "using" a Muslim leader to topple his government.

"BJP doesn't give a ticket to Muslims during elections, but they are being used to topple the government," said Gehlot.

The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday.

"I have seen how the Prime Minister delivered a sweet talk in AMU. He spoke about secularism and several good things. But, does he practice that? There is a difference between his speech and action," stated Gehlot while accusing BJP of not giving tickets to people from the minority community.



"Do they (BJP) give tickets to Muslims? There are so many seats in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states, but they do not give tickets to Muslims. Now there is a newly born Zafar Islam whom BJP uses as a tool to topple the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," claimed Gehlot.

He further reiterated that President Ram Nath Kovind could not give time to the chief ministers of Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh to discuss the ongoing farmers' issue as he might be under pressure.

"The CMs of three states had sought time from the President (to discuss the farmers' issue over the recently enacted farm laws) but he did not give time to them. Perhaps the President is under pressure," Gehlot said.

"People are upset. But, this government does not care. Instead of working, they are doing meetings every day,"he added.

The chief minister accused the central government of passing the new farm laws without discussion. "Democracy is under challenge. Had they debated the farm Bills in the Parliament, this situation would not have arisen. Now, they are accusing opposition parties of this ruckus," said Gehlot. (ANI)

