'BJP ignoring SC/ST, minority': Cong leader Mahadevappa on K'taka cabinet expansion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former minister HC Mahadevappa on Friday slammed the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over the state cabinet expansion, alleging that the BJP government in the state is ignoring the SC/ST and minority communities by giving power to the leaders of a "particular community".

"It's clear that the government is ignoring the most populated Sc/ST and minority communities in the state by giving ministry power to particular community leaders with absolute imbalance. This is completely against the Basavshwara's Anubhava mantapa concept," Mahadevappa tweeted.

This comes after the Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday made the decision to expand the state cabinet.



Further slamming the selection of new members in the cabinet, Mahadevappa said, "The whole concept of BJP and its formation of government is unethical and unconstitutional. The state affairs what we are seeing daily of those who have been deprived of power is not in any way affordable to the welfare of the state."

"Instead of obeying and respecting people's mandate, these people are involving in street fights without paying respect to them. It indicates that BJP is a party without principles and ideology and vision," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen BJP leaders including senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have lashed out at BS Yediyurappa for overlooking them in the state cabinet expansion and considering only those who "blackmailed" him.

Attacking Yediyurappa during a media address in Vijayapura, Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) had said, "Yediyurappa only considered and made them minister who blackmailed him with a CD and paid huge money to him. Two are been made ministers today and one person has been made political secretary after all 3 blackmailed over a CD." (ANI)

