BJP in carpet bombing mode in Telangana, plans 11,000 public rallies in Feb

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): In the build-up, to the year-end state assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a mega drive in Telangana next month with a plan to hold more than 11,000 public rallies starting February.

Speaking to ANI, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "We are in the process of finalising the schedule for 11,000 rallies cutting across 9,000 Shakti Kendras. By mid-February, we will complete these public meetings addressed by our state and district leaders."

But this is not it, after this, the party will hold similar rallies at 119 Assemblies.

"Sometime in February end, we will be launching the next set of public rallies. These rallies will be addressed by central leaders apart from the state leaders," Chugh who is BJP Telangana incharge told ANI.

The BJP held a mega booth Sammelan on January 7, 2022, and JP Nadda addressed this meeting virtually.

In the build-up, to the year-end state assembly polls, the state leadership has been asked by the Centre to rush with the appointment of booth committees across the state.

In June end last year in the run-up to the BJP National Executive in Hyderabad, BJP had asked their members of the national executive to go to all the constituencies across Telangana for a Sampark Abhiyan.

Backed by the success in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections there is a big sting in the steps for the party which is looking to make inroads in the Southern part of the country.

Telangana will go into elections end of 2023 and the BJP considers itself as a huge prospect to bring about change from the ruling K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the last state polls conducted in 2018, BRS swept the polls securing 88 out of 119 seats, Congress got 19 and BJP was able to win just one seat.

The most recent joining in BJP from BRS was in October last year when former Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Boora Narsaiah Goud joined ahead of Munugode bypolls in Telangana.

Sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's joined BJP from the Congress in August last year. However, he lost in the Munugode by poll.

Etela Rajender who served as the first Finance Minister of Telangana state from 2014 to 2018 and as the Health Minister of Telangana from 2019 to 2021 bid goodbye to BRS in June 2021 and joined BJP. He secured a win in the by-polls from the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. (ANI)