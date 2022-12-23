'BJP is anti-farmer, pro-corporate government': alleges MLC Kavitha

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha attacked the Central Government and said BJP is an anti-farmer, anti-poor, and a pro-corporate government amidst recent developments concerning the MGNREGA scheme.

MLC Kavitha who is currently on a tour in her constituency Nizamabad, addressed the media on Thursday and announced that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would hold a Maha Dharna on Friday across all district headquarters against the Centre's anti-farmer stand in light of recent developments.

The Central Government has asked Telangana Government to discontinue the current schemes under MGNREGA at the state level, that integrated agricultural activities for the farmers.



MLC Kavitha in her interaction with the media said, "Today it is a fact that the BJP is an 'anti-farmer, anti-poor, and pro-corporate government'. On the one hand, the Government is targeting farmers and the poor, taxing necessities like milk, and curd, and is unable to control inflation, on the other hand, the Government is writing off loans worth an aggregate amount of Rs 8,16,421 crore and Rs 11,17,883 crore respectively during the last six financial years."

She further added that PM Modi could not bring back the black money, as promised but instead let corporates loot the country of more than Rs 19 lakh crores in broad daylight and that should be brought back along with the Looters. "The chowkidaar government kept sleeping when corporates were looting our Country," she said.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister in her press interaction said, "TRS Party has always stood for farmers and now the BRS Party will take this vision and mission forward. KCR and the entire BRS Party stand with the farmers and poor people of the country."

She advised the BJP to also think of pro-people policies and especially for the farmers. (ANI)

