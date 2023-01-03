BJP is like my parents' house, right now they are not listening to me: Gayathri Raguramm after quitting party

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): Gayathri Raguramm who resigned from the BJP on Tuesday said the party is like a parents' home to her but right now they are not listening to her problems.

Gayathri alleged that Annamalai made disrespectful comments about her in a closed meeting in front of 150 BJP functionaries.

"I was in a Dubai hotel with DMK members in my room. A few reports say there is a video of mine circulating on WhatsApp. I was scared. It was disgusting. It was very shocking. Those were cooked-up stories. I asked Annamalai about the proof of whatever he said. Character assassination was done by BJP State President Annamalai," Gayathri told ANI.

She said, "Recently we have had an audio leak between Daisy and Suriya. After that issue, I started to raise my voice. Then I got suspended. They did not even enquire about my side of the truth. I have raised this issue to the national leaders also. I don't want to mention their names."

Gayathri who was BJP leader and former BJP Other State and Overseas Tamil Development wing President, was suspended from the party in November as the party president accused her of violating party discipline.

Earlier, Annamalai said in his statement, "Gayathri Raguramm continuously has been involved in party unlawful activities. For this, she has been suspended from all designations of the party for six months. Party cadres are asked not to be in touch with Gayathri Raguramm."

Gayathri further alleged, "Within the party, there is war room to attack me. Where would I go? None turned up to enquire about this. I tried my best to hold on to the BJP. Even Annamalai has 5-6 war rooms which spread cooked-up stories about other leaders."

She added, "I would complain to the Police about the videos whatever trap Annamalai has. Police have to take this in seriously way and should investigate Honeytrap videos".

Being asked about Gayathri's future plans, she said, "BJP is my Parents' home. Right now my parents are not listening to me. Eventually, I am looking for someone who can guide me. If my parents (Senior Leaders like Vanathi, L Murugan and all) call me back, I would definitely go back to my parent's home (BJP)".

"I have taken the decision with a heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai's leadership, women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider," Gayathri tweeted today. (ANI)