BJP is only alternative to all parties, says BJP spokesperson NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson NV Subhash on Friday said that BJP is the only alternative to all the parties in Telangana.

Subhash reacted to Akbaruddin Owaisi's statement that AIMIM will defeat BJP in the upcoming Telangana elections.

Speaking to ANI, He said, "I would advise Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi to read today's newspaper. Yesterday, they should have watched the TV and known that the BJP has won with a thumping majority in the northeastern states where there are minorities. Many people in these places have supported BJP and the party has come into power."



"As far as Telangana is concerned, BJP is the only alternative to all the parties in Telangana. AIMIM has friendly contested with TDP, Congress and also BRS," he added.

"If they really have the guts and the support from the people of Telangana, they should contest at least 50 assembly seats in Telangana," he further added.

He stated, "We challenge them that they should come to the people and the battleground and then convince the people that AIMIM is a secular party."

"We demand that you should definitely contest and field at least 50 candidates in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections, as you have told in the public meeting so that people and also they (AIMIM) will know who is going to win," he further stated. (ANI)

