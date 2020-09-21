BJP issues three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs directing them to be present in the House on Tuesday.



The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is listed on the agenda of the House for Tuesday. It is part of three agriculture-related bills for which government had brought ordinances. Two agriculture-related bills have already been passed by the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha had witnessed pandemonium during the passage of two bills on Sunday.

Other bills on the agenda of the House for Tuesday are the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020, The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 and The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020. (ANI)

