New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday for the passage of the Union Budget 2020-21.
The Parliament will adjourn on February 11 to meet again on March 2 till April 3.
The Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on February 1 in Parliament.
In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others. (ANI)
BJP issues whip to its Lok Sabha MPs for Tuesday
ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:10 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday for the passage of the Union Budget 2020-21.