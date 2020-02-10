BJP issues whip to its Lok Sabha MPs for Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday for the passage of the Union Budget 2020-21.

The Parliament will adjourn on February 11 to meet again on March 2 till April 3.

The Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on February 1 in Parliament.

In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others. (ANI)

