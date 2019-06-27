BJP issues whip to MPs

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI) The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House on Friday and to members in the Rajya Sabha for Monday.

According to sources, the whip has been issued as the Lok Sabha is all set to take up the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Friday. The government is trying to push for its passage tomorrow itself.

Thereafter, the legislation is likely to be taken up in the upper house on Monday.

The Bill, which amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. It paves the way for the people living near the International Border in J&K to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

This will be the first Bill that will be piloted by Amit Shah as Home Minister for passage in Parliament. Shah is currently on a two-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP has a clear majority in the house with 303 members on its own and 352 in combination with allies while it lacks the numbers in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

