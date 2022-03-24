BJP issues whip to party MPs to support key bills in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its members in Lok Sabha, asking them to be present in the House today.

The Lok sabha is slated to take up discussion and voting on demands for grants for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for 2022-23.

The Lower House will also vote for the outstanding demands for grants in respect of the Union Budget for 2022-23.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the Appropriation Bill, 2022 and the Finance Bill, 2022.

The Appropriation Bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23. The Finance Bill, 2022 gives effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the ongoing proceedings of the second half of the Budget Session have faced adjournments for the past two days with Opposition creating ruckus over the fuel price hike.

The Congress MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the increase in the prices of LPG cylinder gas and petrol and diesel on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday faced adjournments following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country. (ANI)

