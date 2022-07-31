BJP-JDU will contest elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be BJP's PM candidate: Amit Shah

By Aashique Hussain

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday presided over the valedictory session of the two-day joint national executive meeting of different BJP Morchas in Patna.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said, "BJP-JDU will contest elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be BJP's prime ministerial candidate."

For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the discussion of prime ministerial candidates is always a hot topic. Often there is speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's retirement from politics and the coronation of new faces.

Union Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah uncovered the mystery by declaring Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP in 2024.



While addressing the concluding ceremony of the BJP's United Front National Working Committee meeting held in Patna, where Home Minister Amit Shah once again declared Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister in 2024, the party's alliance with JDU in Bihar was also discussed.

Giving information about it, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP and JDU will fight together in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly elections. There is no confusion about this."

"The 2024 election will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi he will be the Prime Minister of the country again. We have decided to fight the elections together in 2024 as well as in 2025 in Bihar," he added.

During the meeting, the tricolour made by women from Kashmir was distributed to all the members. Through this, an attempt was made to send a message that after the removal of Article 370, the thinking of the people in Kashmir is changing.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In each and every corner of the country, the national flag will be hoisted. After Independence, the maximum number of ministers from the village, tribal areas and Dalits have been made in the Modi government"

Shah said that there is a need to boost patriotism in the country. "And from August 13-15, the national flag will be hoisted in every corner of the country for three days, these BJP workers will ensure," he added. (ANI)

