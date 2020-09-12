BJP, JSP in Andhra protest against temple chariot burning

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Bharati Janata Party (BJP) along with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Friday held a candle-light protest at the Ratham Centre here against Antarvedi Chariot burning.

Workers of BJP, JSP, and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nandigama town lit lamps and raised slogans as part of the protest.



JSP chief and popular actor Pawan Kalyan had given a call for the lighting lamps as a form of protest against the Antarvedi Chariot burning.

On Sunday, a chariot at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district caught fire.

The Andhra Pradesh government issued an order on Friday, to hand over the investigation of suspected arson at Antarvedi's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Chariot, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

