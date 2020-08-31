BJP Karnataka chief Kateel tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday tested positive and has been admitted to hospital.

Kateel, who is also the Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, announced this through social media.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. I have been hospitalized on the advice of a doctor even though there were no symptoms. Have the confidence to return soon with your best wishes and blessings. I appeal to all who come in contact with me to be careful," he tweeted.

As many as 8,852 new COVID-19 cases, 7,101 recovered cases and 106 deaths were reported in Karnataka in last 24 hours, the state health department said.

"Total number of cases stood at 3,35,928, including 88,091 active cases, 2,42,229 recoveries and 5,589 deaths. 2,821 cases reported in Bengaluru today," the health department said. (ANI)

