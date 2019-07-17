Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson of BJP(File Photo/ANI)
BJP keen on enrolling NRIs as part of membership drive in Telangana

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:46 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focusing on enrolling Non-Resident Indian (NRI) members in the party as part of the ongoing membership drive in the state.
BJP has a special wing for NRIs, namely Overseas Friends of BJP (OFB). Thousands of NRIs are members of this group and have been actively promoting the activities of the BJP in different countries across the globe.
"Our prime focus during the membership drive would be to include NRIs into our party. Here in the state, it's a culture that from every second home in the state, there is someone staying overseas. The reason being to rope in these NRI's is to expand the ideology across countries of the globe. In the past elections, we have seen there has been an overwhelming response from their side in terms of participation in elections," said Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson of BJP in the state.
Rao said BJP, at the central level, is making efforts to grant voting rights to People of Indian Origin (PIO) and NRIs in the country, and this will soon turn into a reality.
Explaining the process of the membership drive taking place in the state, Rao said, "The membership drive in the state is like a festival for us, and it is going to continue for next one month, not only in the state of Telangana but across the country. We are targeting to beat our last numbers of membership of 18 lakh, this time."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP membership drive in the state earlier this month, with an aim of including 18 lakh new members in their party through this drive. (ANI)

