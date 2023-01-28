BJP Kisan Morcha meeting to be held in Karnataka's Belagavi on Jan 29, 30

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kisan Morcha National Executive meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Kisan Morcha National President Rajkumar Chahar in Karnataka's Belagavi on January 29 and 30.

The Morcha will also work to spread the scheme of the Government of India in the remote areas of the country.

BJP National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh will address the closing session of the Morcha office bearers in the meeting.

Apart from them, the Morcha President of every state and the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also participate.

BJP Kisan Morcha National Executive meeting will be attended by the national office bearers, national executive members, state presidents and state general secretaries of all the states.

Various topics of the organization will be reviewed in the national executive meeting and the outline of the upcoming program will be decided, especially by making natural farming a mass movement by taking it to every village.

Kisan Morcha's media convenor Manoj Yadav said, "All the office bearers of the Morcha will participate in the meeting. Natural farming, as well as the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, participation of farmers in G20 and the Modi government's schemes reaching villages and farmers, will be discussed in the meeting."

Yadav further said that along with making natural farming a mass movement, the workers of the Morcha will take part in the outreach programme in which one lakh villages in the country will be covered.

"Training will be given to one thousand farmers in the country for natural farming and seminars will be organized for this in every district of the country," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the farmers to emphasize on natural farming and do it through many platforms.

Notably, the Assembly elections are likely to be held in Karnataka in April-May this year. (ANI)