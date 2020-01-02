BJP launches toll-free number to garner support from people in favour of CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a toll-free number to get support from people for its campaigns in favour of the amended citizenship law.

A release issued by national secretary Arun Singh said that people can register their support in favour of pro-CAA campaigns by giving a missed call on 88662-88662.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

