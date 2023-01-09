BJP leader Amit Malviya takes dig at Gen Deepak Kapoor for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Monday took a dig at General Deepak Kapoor who joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Khanpur Kolian.

Congress responded to the BJP and said, "maligning brave hearts".

Malviya highlighted that Kapoor was indicted in the Adarsh scam along with other senior Army officers.

Kapoor was indicted in the Adarsh scam along with other senior Army officers. The inquiry committee had opined that they may be debarred from holding any government position or office for shaming the Armed Forces.

Responding to Malviya's tweet, the Congress Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate said, "General Kapoor, a war veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, recipient of PVSM, AVSM, VSM and Sena Medal among a host of other awards, served our nation from 1967 to 2010 for 4 decades. You should be ashamed of yourself for maligning our brave hearts. Pity you and your sorry existence."

On Monday morning, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from Khanpur Kolian in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, Gandhi was joined by locals amidst the morning fog.



The yatra, which is on its 115th day will reach Mohra Maulana of Ambala today night passing through Shahbad and Saha.

Taking to Twitter, party MP Jothimani said, "Tomorrow is an all-women walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed to women's empowerment, looking forward!."

Earlier in December when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi celebrated the Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas by walking with women.

Similarly in November on the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra that day.

The yatra re-entered Haryana on January 6 after covering Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days.

So far, the footmarch which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)





