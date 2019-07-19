BJP leader arrested for his statement on Kamal Nath; granted bail later

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh was on Friday arrested and granted bail later by a court here over his controversial comment on Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

In a protest on Thursday, Singh had said: "Blood will flow on the streets, and that blood will be of Kamal Nath".

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders created ruckus inside state Assembly on the BJP leader's comment.

"The Assembly has condemned the statement. BJP's culture is now exposed," Kamal Nath told reporters when asked to comment on Singh's statement. (ANI)

