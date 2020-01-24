BJP leader arrested for making objectionable remarks against Rajgarh Collector

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): BJP leader Badrilal Yadav has been arrested for making an 'objectionable remark' against Rajgarh Collector Nidhi Nivedita, police said on Friday.

In a video, Nivedita was seen preventing BJP workers from holding a demonstration in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Rajgarh on January 19.

There was a clash between police and BJP workers, who were carrying out a 'Tiranga rally' in support of the CAA in Rajgarh.

According to police, the permission was not granted for the rally due to the imposition of Section 144 in the region. However, the BJP workers and local leaders held the rally without official permission.

One of the protestors with a head injury, who was seen bleeding, had said that police assaulted him, following which many demonstrators raised slogans against the police administration.


