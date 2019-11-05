Representative image
BJP leader arrested for TMC leader's murder in East Midnapore

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:06 IST

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A BJP leader and his associate have been arrested for their alleged role in the murder of a TMC leader in Panskura area here, police said on Monday.
BJP leader Anisur Rahman and his associate Mubarak Khan were arrested from Mecheda area on Sunday, the police said. They were produced before Tamluk Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Monday which sent them to 13-day police custody.
"We arrested a person named Dipak Chakraborty who revealed the names of other accused. We arrested most of them one by one. We arrested BJP leader Anisur Rahman, who is the mastermind of the killing, yesterday (Sunday) night," said East Midnapur SSP Solomon.
He said that the BJP leader along with his aide planned the murder. "Anisur organised, planned and arranged approximately Rs 5 lakh to give it to those who fired at the TMC leader," he said.
Kurban Shah, Vice-President of Panskura Panchayat Samity, was shot dead from point-blank range inside TMC office in Mysora village here on October 7 night. The TMC leader died on the spot. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:20 IST

Andhra Chief Secy transferred; Opposition slams move

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and posted him to the Director-General of AP Human Resources Development Institute in Bapatla, creating ripples among Opposition parties which have slammed the "dictatorial

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:17 IST

Rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs' resignation led to BJP govt formation in...

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa denied any links with the 17 disqualified MLAs, his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa on Monday said BJP came to power in Karnataka due to the legislators and they will not be left behind.

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:06 IST

Bihar to stop using over 15-year-old vehicles; old commercial...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Government vehicles, which are over 15-years-old have been banned across Bihar, while commercial vehicles of the same age will be stopped from plying in Patna and adjacent regions, the state government said on Monday.

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:59 IST

People gave the right answer to opposition parties in Huzurnagar...

Hyderabad (Telangana), Nov 5 (ANI): Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), according to party's working President KT Rama Rao.

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:47 IST

Parties should first focus on ensuring relief to rain-hit...

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said all political parties should first focus on ensuring relief to farmers whose crops were damaged in unseasonal rains rather than mulling over the government formation in Maharashtra.

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:25 IST

BJP workers 'don't move about empty-handed': Akash Vijayvargiya...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Months after he had publically assaulted a government officer with a cricket bat, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on Monday raked up controversy during a protest against alleged discrepancy in electricity bills, with his remarks that BJP workers "do not roam ab

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:38 IST

One more Independent MLA extends support to Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena's MLA tally soared to 64 after one more Independent legislator extended his support to it on Monday as uncertainty over government formation continues to prevail in Maharashtra.

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:37 IST

Chirag Paswan likely to take over as LJP chief

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): MP Chirag Paswan is likely to replace his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president and an announcement for the same is expected to be made on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:07 IST

Those who approach farmers to recover loans will be...

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): BJP MP Janardan Mishra on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over loan waivers to farmers and said those policemen "who arrive to recover loans from farmers will be strangulated and their hands will be broken."

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 03:26 IST

Amul thanks PM Modi for opting out of RCEP agreement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Dairy major Amul on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "protecting 10 crore milk producer families" by opting out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement.

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:46 IST

RTC workers who fail to resume work by Nov 5 deadline won't be...

Hyderabad (Telangana), Nov 5 (ANI): The Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Monday issued a statement warning striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staff that if they fail to resume duty by the deadline of November 5, the state government will not take back.

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:51 IST

UP Congress instructs leaders not to give contradictory comments...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): To ensure that Congress does not look divided on crucial issues, party's Uttar Pradesh unit has instructed its leaders not to speak in different languages on the Supreme Court's judgement in Ayodhya case which is expected to be pronounced later this month.

