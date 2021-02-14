BJP leader Babu Master hurt in attack by miscreants

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 13 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants attacked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Basanti Highway, injuring him on Saturday.

BJP leader Babu Master was returning to Kolkata after attending a meeting in Basirhat. According to the BJP, Babu's car was attacked with bombs by 10-12 miscreants near Lauhati Police post on Basanti Highway. Babu and his driver were grievously injured and his car was damaged. The BJP leader and his driver have been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Police are investigating the matter.



Babu Master, a former Trinamool Congress leader joined the BJP in December last year.

Political violence has been making headlines as the elections are approaching in Bengal.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

