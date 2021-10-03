BJP leader Bandi Sanjay visits Charminar, Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay visited Charminar and Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Hyderabad and said the BJP would win the Huzurabad bypolls.

While speaking to the media, the BJP leader said party workers and other leaders in BJP have visited Bhagya Lakshmi temple to seek blessings.

Sanjay said, "We will win the Huzurabad elections as well."



"Today after completion of the first phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, I am here to seek blessings of goddess Lakshmi," he said.

On August 28 BJP leader started 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' from Charminar after taking the blessing of goddess Lakshmi, he added.

Meanwhile, by-polls in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency of Telangana are scheduled to be held on October 30.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling TRS and joined the BJP. The seat has become a prestige issue for the TRS and the Opposition. (ANI)

