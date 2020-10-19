BJP leader beaten up by miscreants over property issue in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 19 (ANI): A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mushtaq Qureshi was beaten up with sticks by some miscreants allegedly over a property issue, Rajasthan Police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Sunday near the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Collector's office in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. According to the police, the prime accused has been arrested.



"Mushtaq Qureshi had a dispute with Zahura, who purchased a building at a higher rate during bidding. Zahura, the prime accused has been arrested. A case has been registered. We are trying to locate others and further investigation is underway," Kesar Singh Shekhawat, SP Dholpur told ANI.

Dr Manoj Rajoria, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Karauli-Dholpur requested Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to direct authorities to take action against miscreants who beaten up Qureshi.

"At 5 am, miscreants wearing masks beaten up the BJP's Dholpur division president Mushtaq Qureshi near SP and Collector office in Dholpur. I received the video of the incident. I would like to request Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to direct authorities for strict action against the miscreants. We will be forced to protest if action not taken. We will not tolerate it," he said. (ANI)

