BJP leader calls Swami Prasad Maurya 'insane' over remark on Ramcharitmanas

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Referring to the Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's remark on the scripture Ramcharitmanas, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary on Tuesday said that only an 'insane person' can make such a statement.

Chaudhary, told reporters, "The SP President Akhilesh Yadav should clarify his stance on the subject of Ramcharitmanas, whether the statement given by Maurya is his personal opinion or collective opinion of the party."

"A statement such as this can only be made by an insane person," said Chaudhary.

Earlier on Tuesday, an FIR was registered against the Samajwadi Party MLC at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on the basis of a complaint by one Shivendra Mishra.



The case has been registered under Sections 153a, 295A,298, 504 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Maurya, considered a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh had on Sunday sought a ban on the work composed by the 16th-century poet-saint Tulsidas alleging that Dalits and women have been "insulted" in Ramcharitmanas.

Speaking to ANI, the SP leader said, "I don't have any issue with Ramcharitramanas but parts of it have insulting comments and sarcasm directed at particular castes and sects. Those should be removed."

Maurya further claimed that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, there are words hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community.

"The government should take effective action and show sensitivity. It should see that the sentiments of any community are not hurt," he added. (ANI)

