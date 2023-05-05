BJP leader compares palaces of Saddam, Kim Jong Un, Kejriwal's residence, says CM's house unveils many truths about him

New Delhi (India], May 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid the row over the Rs 45 crore expenditure on his residence, comparing him with Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in terms of "luxury" linked to their "palaces".

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi played videos of Kejriwal's old statements in which he presented himself as a crusader against political leaders spending public money on maintaining expensive lifestyles, including big houses, and luxurious cars.

"Kejriwal's luxurious palace unveils so many truths about him. The way and extent of the luxury, Kejriwal's palace possesses, seem similar to Saddam Hussein and Kim Jong Un's palaces," said Trivedi while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He said, "Perhaps such people (Kejriwal) plays an "important role" in creating a crisis of credibility in Indian politics and it is the conduct of the likes of him that causes distrust among people about the political class."

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party, Trivedi said that with the luxuries Kejriwal's palace possesses, the party has not only attained the "National Stature', but 'International' too.



He said, "This way, Kejriwal's Party has not only attained the 'National Stature', but 'International' too".

Noting that Kejriwal's residence has doors controlled by sensors, the BJP leader took a jibe at the AAP leader, saying he is running everything from his party to governments, including the one in Punjab, by remote control.

"There are sensor doors in his luxurious palace. Kejriwal controls everything through the 'remote', even his Party! It controls Punjab Government too through the 'remote'," he said.

He also alleged that common people suffer due to the luxuries possessed by such people (Kejriwal) and said that Kejriwal has cheated the people of Delhi.

He said, "The issue here is not just to make allegations, to just show the real face, the issue is about the pain, about the betrayal that the people of Delhi have experienced! The people of Delhi had believed him (Kejriwal) and he so shamefully cheated on them all." (ANI)

