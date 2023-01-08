BJP leader demands action against culprits in Shiv Kumar Goud murder case

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): BJP leader S Vishnuvardhan Reddy has demanded action against the perpetrators of the murder of BJP leader Shiv Kumar Goud in Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh.

Shiv Kumar was attacked by some miscreants and murdered with a knife last evening and none of the culprits has been arrested.



S. Vishnuvardhan has called on the government to take action against the culprits as soon as possible.

He also raised questions on the police investigation in the case till now. "Compensation must be provided to the family of Shiva Kumar and the family should also get police protection for some days," he added.

He also urged that the incidents of the BJP leader's murder should be investigated impartially by the police. (ANI)

