BJP leader falls off stage during 'Jan Darshan Yatra' event in Madhya Pradesh

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accidentally fell from the stage while cheering for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his 'Jan Darshan Yatra' on Wednesday.

The incident was caught on the camera in which the leader was shouting slogans in favour of Chouhan. The mishap took place at Chainpur in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh when the chief minister reached the venue for the event.

In the video, the BJP leader was seen shouting 'Pradesh ka neta kaisa ho' slogan cheering Chouhan on his arrival. However, when he took a step ahead, he did not realise that he is standing on the edge and accidentally fell off the stage. The security personnel immediately rushed to help him.



Madhya Pradesh chief minister undertook a road journey of about 40 km from Jhirnaya village of Khargone to Bhikangaon village for 'Jan Darshan Yatra'.

The chief minister received a traditional welcome with tribal dance from the people gathered at the venue.

Ahead of state by-elections scheduled to be held on October 30, Chouhan has been addressing all the poll-bound areas in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

