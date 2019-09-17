BJP leader files PIL in Patna HC to issue guidelines to police regarding their behaviour during vehicle checking

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): BJP leader and the son of Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey, Arijit Shashwat on Monday filed a PIL in the Patna High Court urging the court to issues guidelines to police regarding their behaviour during checking under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

On September 10, Shashwat had alleged that he was wrongly issued a traffic ticket despite following all rules and carrying necessary documents.

In his PIL Shaswat said that it is necessary to implement the new act but the police behaviour during checking is harassing for the people.

The BJP leader requested the court to issue guidelines regarding their behaviour during vehicles checking so that common man is not harassed.

With respect to his challan, Shashwat had said, "The challan issued against me is only to make it a high profile case. I have always obeyed the traffic rules. The incident which happened on September 8, at that time I was there with my entire family. Our vehicle was stopped in an uncivilized way by the police personnel."

He had also asserted that he was not issued the traffic penalty at the place of the incident nor were his documents checked.

"I objected to the method employed by the police personnel. I stopped the vehicle there for 15 minutes and asked the police personnel to check the documents. But there was no checking done by the police. The challan was not issued at that place. The media was witness to this," he had added. (ANI)

