GVL Narasimha Rao
GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao's mother passes away

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:13 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao's mother G Chowdeswari passed away here on Monday. She was 87.
Chowdeswari who was hospitalised for the past two weeks was in a critical condition and breathed her last at 9:45 am today, according to official sources.
Her last rites will be performed this evening in Hyderabad.
Rao hails from Ballikurava in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:41 IST

Bihar floods: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday made an appeal to the party workers to join the relief and rescue work in the flood-hit Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:40 IST

Gadkari inaugurates phase-3 of Delhi-Meerut expressway

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated the third phase of Delhi-Meerut expressway here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:25 IST

Rajnath Singh launches website of DefExpo 2020

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday launched the website of the 11th edition of DefEXpo.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:24 IST

Bihar Floods: Rudy urges people to remain patient, says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Amid the rising death toll in the state and incessant rains creating havoc in capital city Patna, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Monday urged people to be patient while referring to the situation in Patna as a 'calamity caused due to excessive rains'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:22 IST

UP by-polls: Azam Khan's wife clears electricity dues of...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Before filing her nomination for the Rampur Assembly by-poll, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima on Monday cleared electricity dues worth Rs 30 lakh of the Humsafar resort owned by son Abdullah Azam Khan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:20 IST

If willing, MLAs who resigned can contest on BJP ticket: Yediyurappa

Shikaripura (Karnataka) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that 15 MLAs, who tendered their resignations and aspired to contest Assembly by-polls from the BJP, will get tickets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:13 IST

BJP govt wants to suppress voices of justice, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): After Congress was denied permission to hold a padayatra in support of jailed student who levelled rape allegations against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out against the Uttar Pradesh government

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:08 IST

Bihar floods: State disaster management demands Coal India Ltd...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Bihar State Disaster Management Authority on Monday demanded the Coal India Limited to send two pumping machines of hyperpower intensity to clear the water from the flood-affected areas in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:07 IST

Congress MLA, NCP, VBA leaders join BJP ahead of Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Namita Mundada, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Gopichand Padalkar, and Congress MLA Kashiram Pawara joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:59 IST

INX Media case: Delhi HC rejects Chidambaram's bail plea

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the regular bail petition filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram who is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:53 IST

Telangana: 5 apprehended for gangrape; 14 held for attempting to...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Five people have been apprehended for allegedly gang raping a woman and assaulting her husband for three days at a poultry farm here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:51 IST

Hospitals to get recognition for exceptional work under PMJAY:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): After the de-empanelment of 111 hospitals for fraudulent practices, the government will give 'name and fame' to those medical units which are doing excellent work under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY), said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh V

Read More
iocl