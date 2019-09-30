Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao's mother G Chowdeswari passed away here on Monday. She was 87.
Chowdeswari who was hospitalised for the past two weeks was in a critical condition and breathed her last at 9:45 am today, according to official sources.
Her last rites will be performed this evening in Hyderabad.
Rao hails from Ballikurava in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. (ANI)
BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao's mother passes away
ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:13 IST
